Quebec Liberal Party expected to name interim leader today
Leader needs to be selected before National Assembly sits later this month
Quebec's Liberal Party is expected to name an interim leader later today, after former leader Dominique Anglade stepped down earlier this week.
Anglade announced her decision on Monday, a little over a month after the provincial election, where her party secured a little under 15 per cent of the popular vote — the lowest vote share in its history — but held on to Official Opposition status.
Anglade said the issues facing Quebec were too important to have an Official Opposition that's "torn."
However, there is not an obvious successor to Anglade, who won the leadership through acclamation after her only rival dropped out of the race.
There are not many party veterans left: prior to the provincial election, more than a dozen Quebec Liberals left politics, including mainstays like David Birnbaum, Kathleen Weil, and Carlos Leitao.
The caucus will have to pick an interim successor before the National Assembly's resumes on Nov. 29.
A permanent leader isn't expected to be chosen until next year. The committee is in charge of setting the rules for the race will meet on Nov. 21.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?