Quebec Liberal Party expected to name interim leader today

Quebec's Liberal Party is expected to name an interim leader later today, after former leader Dominique Anglade stepped down earlier this week.

Anglade announced her decision on Monday, a little over a month after the provincial election, where her party secured a little under 15 per cent of the popular vote — the lowest vote share in its history — but held on to Official Opposition status.

Anglade said the issues facing Quebec were too important to have an Official Opposition that's "torn."

However, there is not an obvious successor to Anglade, who won the leadership through acclamation after her only rival dropped out of the race.

There are not many party veterans left: prior to the provincial election, more than a dozen Quebec Liberals left politics, including mainstays like David Birnbaum, Kathleen Weil, and Carlos Leitao.

The caucus will have to pick an interim successor before the National Assembly's resumes on Nov. 29.

A permanent leader isn't expected to be chosen until next year. The committee is in charge of setting the rules for the race will meet on Nov. 21.