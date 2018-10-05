Pierre Arcand named interim leader of Quebec Liberals

Pierre Arcand has been named the interim leader of the Liberal Party of Quebec.

The newly elected members of the party gathered on Friday morning for their first caucus meeting since Monday's election.

In a secret vote, they chose Arcand to lead the party as it attempts to make sense of its crushing defeat, obtaining the lowest share of the popular vote since Confederation.

The party went from forming a majority government with 68 seats, to serving as the official opposition, with 32 MNAs.

During the last mandate, Arcand served as minister of energy and natural resources, as well as minister responsible for the North Shore region.

He was named chair of the Treasury Board in 2017. He was first elected in 2007, and was re-elected Monday with a comfortable 51.34 per cent of the vote

The interim leadership may be a relatively long one, as the party tries to figure out how to move forward.

Several MNAs said the party needed to reconnect with its members to understand why so many people chose to not cast a vote for the Liberals.

Legault-Couillard meeting

While the vote was taking place, outgoing Premier Philippe Couillard met with premier-designate François Legault to begin discussing the transition of power, which Couillard promised to make "as smooth as possible."

Couillard said Legault was lucky to start his mandate with a solid financial situation, one of the legacies the Liberals said they achieved during their mandate, by delivering four consecutive balanced budgets.

"I didn't arrive in the same conditions in 2014," Couillard said.

Legault said the two leaders had more in common than met the eye, despite Couillard taking aim at the CAQ's intention to ban religious symbols in the workplace.

Couillard alluded to the divisive issue during his speech on Thursday, when he announced he was leaving politics.

Quebec premier-designate François Legault, left, met with Premier Philippe Couillard on Friday morning to discuss the transition of power. (Jacques Boissinot/Canadian Press)

"Quebec must remain a welcoming place, a society where everyone has a seat at the table, a place where people are judged by what they have in their heads, not on their heads," he said in his outgoing speech.

Couillard would not comment on these opposing visions on Friday, saying he didn't want to dive into "sensitive topics."

"For me, the page is turned," Couillard said.

Legault agreed, saying the campaign, and the debates, were over, and wished Couillard "happiness" in his new life.