Quebec man charged with terrorism for alleged coup plot against Moïse government in Haiti

A Lévis, Que., man is facing terrorism charges after RCMP say he allegedly planned a terrorist act to overthrow the Haitian government of Jovenel Moïse.

Gérald Nicolas, 51, took "concrete actions," including travelling to Haiti to coordinate a group of individuals whose intention was to take part in a coup against the established authority, RCMP said in a news release Thursday.

Nicolas faces three charges including leaving Canada to facilitate a terrorist activity, facilitating a terrorist activity and providing property for terrorist purposes.

RCMP say the charges stem from an Integrated National Security Enforcement Team investigation which began after an exchange of information from the local police service in Lévis.

The investigation, which began in July 2021, revealed Nicolas allegedly planned to stage an armed revolution in Haiti and ultimately seize power.

Nicolas allegedly recruited people for armed revolution, say police

RCMP Sgt. Charles Poirier said investigators believed Nicolas started hatching his plan as early as January 2020.

"He actually managed to travel to Haiti and to other parts of Central America and South America. He went to several countries there to recruit people to get some financing and also to acquire weapons, which he was unsuccessful in doing," Poirier told CBC News.

A person holds a photo of late Haitian President Jovenel Moise during his memorial ceremony at the National Pantheon Museum in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Moise was assassinated at home on July 7. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) (Matias Delacroix/The Associated Press)

Poirier says this investigation is unrelated to the July 2021 assassination of Jovenel Moïse.

Nicolas is expected to appear in court in Quebec City on Dec. 1.