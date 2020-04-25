Lévis IGA closes after 19 employees test positive for COVID-19

A grocery store in Lévis, on Quebec City's south shore, was forced to close for the weekend after 19 employees tested positive for COVID-19 and 22 went into self-isolation.

IGA Veilleux et Filles has the most cases of any other IGA store in the province. Last week, five had tested positive for the coronavirus.

A spokesperson for the Sobeys, which owns IGA, said the store was disinfected after the first cases arose, and again on Friday evening. It is set to reopen Monday at 8 a.m.

"We take this very seriously," said Anne-Hélène Lavoie. "Everything will be evaluated.… When you get to the grocery store, people wash the baskets, ask you to wash your hands. All surfaces are cleaned in store."

Online and telephone orders have also been cancelled.

Lavoie said she believes the risk that any customers may have caught the virus from visiting the store is low because it's unlikely they would have had prolonged contact with an employee.

"The possibility for a customer to have been infected is very low, don't worry," she said.

Sobey's is launching an internal investigation to understand why so many employees were infected. More than 175 employees work at the Lévis IGA branch.

Two other IGAs in the Gaspé region also had to close their doors last week due to several cases COVID-19 among workers.