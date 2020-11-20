Anti-corruption unit arrests 2 women in connection with alleged fraud plot at Lester B. Pearson school board

Investigators with the province's anti-corruption unit arrested Caroline Mastantuono and Christina Mastantuono this morning, in connection with an alleged plot to commit fraud while working at the Lester B. Pearson school board.

In a statement, UPAC says the two face charges of fraud and abuse of trust, as well as production and use of false documents. Investigators are still searching for a third suspect.

The acts were allegedly committed between 2014 and 2016, when Caroline Mastantuono was the director of the school board's international department. Christine was an employee in the same department.

In a statement, UPAC alleged that the two women developed a scheme that caused "financial prejudice" to the school board, in addition to deceiving Quebec's immigration ministry "in the attribution of official government authorizations."

The two have been released and are expected to appear in court in January.

This a developing story. More to come.