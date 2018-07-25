Lachine cycing group makes a place for women who bike

Geneviève De Champlain and her cycling team, Maglia Rosa, wouldn't mind winning the weekly race — but that's not why they're there.

The team of scrappy women over 30 say that's not the point of competing in Les mardis cyclistes de Lachine every Tuesday.

First and foremost, they all love cycling. But De Champlain says part of their raison d'être is competing in a sport dominated by men and younger people.

"At one point, I was like, there's no place for women in cycling," said De Champlain. "But knowing that we can do this, I know there's a place for women and older girls in cycling."

She speaks with her teammates daily, and says they've developed a "sister relationship."

"It's brought so many positive things into my life I feel better about myself. I feel better about the sport," she said.

Effort to bring in more women

Their team is a textbook example of what the organization behind Les Mardis cyclistes de Lachine is trying to achieve.

It's the 41st season for the bike race, making it one of the longest-running cycling races in North America.

It's held over ten weeks during the summer and boasts races for youth, women and men.

Recently, organizers realized there was a problem: twice as many men were competing.

Now they're making a concerted effort to improve the conditions for women to compete, hoping to attract more.

Bursaries have been added, and so have new jerseys to recognize athletic achievement among the women competitors.

They've launched a promotion campaign geared towards attracting women.

The management team coordinator, Charles Coffin, said the organization has also reached out to existing women's teams, asking them to participate.

"It is time for these types of races to make proper room for women," he said. "We've been doing it for the men naturally over the past couple decades and it was time for us to be realistic as to the popularity of the sport for women."

He said they have seen a boost in women's enrolment as a result.

De Champlain applauds the goal of recruiting more women cyclists.

"I'm very happy about that," she said. "Finally we're not just talking about the guys, we're also talking about the girls and that girls need to come down."

Though the 2018 season is almost over, she encourages anyone with an interest to try it out.

"Any girl can do this, you just need to have a bit of confidence, a bit of legs, come down and try once. If you like it, you like it."