Leonardo Rizzuto injured in Laval shooting near highways 440 and 13

Leonardo Rizzuto, who allegedly took over from his father Vito Rizzuto as a Montreal Mafia leader, was the victim of an attempted murder on Wednesday in Laval. 

Quebec provincial police say shots were fired shortly after 4 p.m.

Leonardo Rizzuto leaves a Montreal courthouse Thursday, Oct. 16, 2008. Police say they have disrupted an organized crime alliance among the Italian Mafia, criminal biker gangs and street gangs that controlled drug trafficking and money laundering in Montreal. Maurice (Mom) Boucher, 62, was arrested on Thursday, as were Leonardo Rizzuto, 46, the son of deceased Mob boss Vito Rizzuto; Loris Cavaliere, 61, the longtime lawyer for the Rizzuto family; and Salvatore Cazzetta, 60, an influential biker gang member.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes.
Leonardo Rizzuto leaves a Montreal courthouse Thursday, Oct. 16, 2008. Police sources say Rizzuto was the victim of an attempted murder in Laval Wednesday and is recovering. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

Quebec provincial police shared few details Wednesday evening but said the incident had taken place at the intersection of highways 440 and 13 shortly after 4 p.m.

Radio-Canada police sources said Rizzuto was the victim. 

The Sûreté du Québec declined to confirm his identity but said that while the victim was injured in the shooting, their injuries were not life-threatening. 

The SQ's major crimes unit is investigating.

