Leonardo Rizzuto injured in Laval shooting near highways 440 and 13

Leonardo Rizzuto, who allegedly took over from his father Vito Rizzuto as a Montreal Mafia leader, was the victim of an attempted murder on Wednesday in Laval.

Quebec provincial police shared few details Wednesday evening but said the incident had taken place at the intersection of highways 440 and 13 shortly after 4 p.m.

Radio-Canada police sources said Rizzuto was the victim.

The Sûreté du Québec declined to confirm his identity but said that while the victim was injured in the shooting, their injuries were not life-threatening.

The SQ's major crimes unit is investigating.