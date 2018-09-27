Q&A: Grammy-nominated soul singer Leon Bridges is single, ready to mingle (and other facts)

I would never ask an artist about their personal life — unless of course they bring it up. Grammy-nominated soul singer and Fort Worth native Leon Bridges brought it up when we spoke.

His current tour has 30 dates over two months, so during his downtime the 29-year-old said that he writes music, watches the TV show Robot Chicken and, if he has some time in a city, he likes to know where the beautiful ladies hang out.

So, naturally, I asked: does that mean you're single?

"Oh, definitely, all the way," he said. He went on to say — blushing over the phone — that he thinks casual flings or "hook ups" aren't bad, since so many of us just don't have the time to invest in something long-term.

"We all love it, so why not?" he said.

I didn't expect such candour from Leon Bridges. As an artist, his style and sound is really retro. Critics refer to his music as classic '60s soul. His voice slides in somewhere between Otis Redding and Sam Cooke, and his '50s-style fashion is a committed homage to the era. My favourite song of his, River, is a gospel track.

Watching him in his videos, with high-waisted, wide-leg pants, loafers and a tucked-in, knitted top, he looks … sweet, or maybe ... safe.

In 2015, his first album Coming Home debuted at number six on the Billboard Top 200 chart. Rolling Stone magazine and The New York Times both named Coming Home on their "best-of" lists that year. The record also got a Grammy nod in the Best R&B Album category. Its title track was used in Apple's campaign for the iPhone 6.

Texan soulman Leon Bridges is looking to find his musical balance between classic and contemporary: a little less Otis and a little more Jodeci. (John McKain)

But with the release of this new album, Good Thing, Bridges wants to push his image and sound a little outside of the classic soul man box.

Speaking from Spokane, Wash., I learned a little more about the sweet guy from a segregated town in Texas.

On the new album

"I wanted it to be more ambitious, sexier, a darker tone, break away from the whole retro soul man thing. Honestly, I've changed so much in the three to four years since I've been doing this. I had different things to say, sonically and lyrically.

"I'm trying to find balance. I didn't have the desire to stay boxed in, making '60s style R&B for the rest of my career."

On dancing in videos and on stage

He laughs: "Yes. I started out dancing when I was, like, 12. It was huge — at the time of MJ, Usher, Ginuwine. When I got to college I got into ballet and jazz and African dance. So it's really fun being able to incorporate that on stage. I kind of look at music and movement equally. It's really dope to live inside the rhythm."

On repping Fort Worth

"Fort Worth is a predominantly white town, but the area where I grew up is the south side, which historically has been segregated. That was the black side of town.

"Giving the black community and some of our struggles a voice through music, I think it's important, while still making awesome music. I kind of touched the surface with that in my music, but I want to continue to expand and go deeper in that."

On co-writing DeJ Loaf's song Liberated, released during Pride Month this year

"The concept of the song is being free from insecurities and really just strutting your stuff. It was definitely therapeutic for me, because I was kind of dealing with my own battles: not feeling like a good enough musician, feeling like I'm not good-looking enough to be in the light."

Where were those insecurities coming from — were people being critical of you in that way?

"Not really. I feel that as people you can be the most beautiful dude or woman on the planet and still find something imperfect in you.… it was more an internal thing."

If not music or dance, then what?

"I would probably be a barber. That's what I kind of initially wanted to do before music. Cutting hair out of the crib sometimes, I cut my brother's hair a lot. I wasn't making a lot of money off of it, it was just something that l love to do.

"I've been out the loop, but I do my own stuff. Right now I've been rocking this whole finger wave vibe, I usually fade the sides."

On those finger waves

"I get s*****d on for it, but people dig it. They associate that with the '50s thing. Black women still do finger waves, which is awesome.

"I was growing my hair doing the 'fro thing, and one day, I picked up one of these relaxer kits. I just wanted to do something different. Started slicking it back and then started doing this finger wave thing. It looks dope, when you get it done right. I'll keep rockin' it a little more, and then I'll probably shave it all off."

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Leon Bridges is at the Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier at Place-des-Arts on Friday, Sept. 28.