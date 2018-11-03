Making dough for a good cause — Sherbrooke woman bakes 1,000 pies for local seniors' home

In her small kitchen in Lennoxville, Que., just south of Sherbrooke, Leslie Buchanan cuts small pieces of dough into 200-gram portions.

The balls of flour are then rolled out over a tin tray, placed in plastic bags and dropped in the freezer.

Buchanan has gone through the motion 2,000 times — rolling out 1,000 tops and 1,000 bottoms for the apple pies she is selling as a fundraiser for the Grace Village seniors' home in Lennoxville.

Buchanan has her very own walk-in freezer, but also got help from neighbours and friends who stored the hundreds of pie crusts she has made. (Spencer Van Dyk/CBC)

"I'm getting really strong," Buchanan jokes, keeping a steady pace five or six hours every day, for the past three weeks.

On Saturday, 38 volunteers will be showing up at Grace Village to cut, core and chop fresh apples, adding in all the spices, before they are sealed shut and picked up by their new owners.

The second batch of 500 pies will be sold next Saturday.

''I think people enjoy having something that's been made from scratch, and it's something people are too busy to do themselves.''

English-speaking home

Having people chip in has made it easier for Buchanan to manage the task. She's especially grateful to not have to keep track of the orders, allowing her to focus on what she does best.

''I could roll pie pastry all day, it's not a problem, it's just trying to do everything else that's a problem.''

This is her second year raising funds with her apple pies — a variety she favours over others such as pumpkin for example, because she doesn't have to bake them in her oven.

"These can be cooked from frozen so it's convenient," she said.

Last year, Buchanan made 500 pies and donated the profits to Canadian Global Response, which was setting up refugee camps in Greece.

Leslie Buchanan's kitchen has been filled with pie dough for the past three weeks. (Spencer Van Dyk/CBC)

She chose Grace Village this time around because it's one of the only seniors' homes in the region catering to English-speaking elders.

Buchanan is originally from Toronto, although she's called Lennoxville home for nearly three decades.

The director of Grace Village, Doug Bowker, said her initiative, with the aid of another volunteer, Karen Hornibrook, is just one example of how dedicated people in the region are supporting their mission.

"Volunteers like Leslie and Karen are absolutely huge for Grace Village," Bowker said.

New $14M building in 2017

The retirement home, formerly known as Grace Christian Home, underwent a complete overhaul in 2017.

The construction of a new building, at a cost of $14 million, was almost completely funded by donations and fundraisers in the community.

The money raised through the bake sale will go toward the last $3.5 million needed to pay for the infrastructure, said Bowker.

"People like Karen and Leslie, and the community around here, recognize the need for an English-language residence for the Eastern Townships," Bowker said.

The 120 residents need different levels of care — from semi-autonomous units, to nursing care, and a separate wing wing for patients with Alzheimer and dementia, the vast majority of whom are English-speaking.

They can count on 110 staff members and almost as many volunteers who come in to help give out breakfast, wash windows or host activities.

"We're looking after those who helped build this place," said Bowker. His own family doctor, who treated him when he was boy, is among the residents.

Residents at Grace Village also lend a hand when they can, for example to peel potatoes for the home's kitchen. (Submitted by Grace Village)

"This community recognizes that it's important to pay it forward."

Some of the residents will get their hands dirty on Saturday to fill the pie crusts with spice-coated apples and welcome visitors.

Grace Village has also reserved a batch that it will put in the freezer until January, when Peggy Munkittick, one of the founders of the home, will turn 100 years old.

"She wants everybody in the residence to have apple pie," Bowker said. "It's her favourite."