These Montreal children saw the world before a rare eye condition impairs their vision

After sleeping on trains, creating special connections with child monks in Kathmandu, Nepal, going on countless safaris across Africa, riding in a hot air balloon trip over Cappadocia, Turkey and strengthening their bonds while seeing the world, the Lemay-Pelletier family has been slowly adapting back to their routine in Montreal since arriving back home last year.

Edith Lemay says it was harder for her and her husband, Sébastien Pelletier, to adjust than it was for their four kids.

"They would have liked to continue travelling, but seeing their friends and getting back into the routine was tempting, too," said Lemay.

"For the parents, it was really difficult."

Although it was easy to settle back in, the children do miss travelling.

The Lemay-Pelletier family shared their journey on their Instagram page Plein Les Yeux. (Edith Lemay/Instagram)

"It was hard to sit still and stay in one place", said Mia, 12, the eldest sibling.

Almost six years ago, she was diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa: a group of hereditary disorders that cause vision to falter. When Lemay learned that three of her children would eventually go blind, she knew they had to do something.

"I don't like to feel like a victim. I like to take control and that's something I'm really trying to pass on to my children too — to find solutions, to get their bearings and not be victims," said Lemay.

'Let's go see the giraffes'

It was only a few months after Mia was diagnosed that the condition was found in her brothers Laurent, six, and Colin, eight. Léo, 10, does not have the condition.

Lemay started looking for options, including learning Braille.

Edith and Sebastien took the children on a hot air balloon trip in Capadoccia, Turkey for Laurent's birthday. Léo said it felt like a dream. (Edith Lemay/Instagram)

There were not many resources available, so she met with a specialist from her children's school board.

"She told us: 'You could look in books at pictures of giraffes and elephants so that when they are blind, they will have an image," said Lemay.

And that's when she and her husband had an epiphany.

"It was a bit of a spark ... Sébastien and I said: 'Let's go see the giraffes and elephants in person.'"

Since that day, they've been trying to fill their children's memories with indelible moments and colorful images of the world.

Pelletier had shares at the company where he worked. When the company was sold, he used the money to fund the trip.

"[It was] a gift from fate," said Lemay on their Instagram page.

A change of plans

The two Montrealers wanted to get their children involved in the planning, but the kids did not know enough about different countries to pick specific destinations.

Instead, the parents asked them to list their dream activities.

Colin wanted to sleep on a train, Mia wanted to go horseback riding, Laurent wanted to drink juice on a camel and Léo wanted to swim with sharks.

Before they knew it, they had a bucket list that determined their path for the next year. All their wishes were granted on this once-in-a-lifetime trip, which they started in May 2022.

From left: Laurent listens to chanting monks in Laos, Léo learns to make a fire in Tanzania and the children play with a baby reindeer in Mongolia. (Edith Lemay/Instagram)

The family visited about 15 countries including Zambia, Turkey, Indonesia, Laos, Egypt, Ecuador and Colombia, building their itinerary as the journey progressed.

Edith says Pelletier deserves "all the credit" for his research and planning.

One day, he asked a question on a blog and a French man answered his post asking his family to come visit his hostel in a secluded Nepalese village and familiarize themselves with his association.

Nepal was not part of the plan, but the family was open to anything.

"The village doesn't even exist on a map, it's so remote," said Lemay.

The Lemay-Pelletier family play soccer with local children in Ghormu, a Nepalese village. (Edith Lemay/Instagram)

On her way there, she did not know what to expect from an area of the world with no guardrails on its bumpy roads, buffalo tending the fields and alluring valleys.

But she does not regret taking that leap of faith.

"We felt so welcome. Then the kids [of the village] kept coming to the inn to see my kids. It was a really wonderful experience," said Lemay.

"The bonds were magic with the people we met."

'Points of contact' everywhere

While they were travelling, Lemay made sure they were keeping up with the school curriculum, but what they experienced was priceless and could not have been learned at school.

Laurent became friends with Mongolian children near the Orkhon Falls. (Edith Lemay/Instagram)

The Lemay-Pelletier boys and Gustavo from the Achuar community quickly became friends in Ecuador. They learned how to paint their faces with fruit, went fishing and learned how to use a blowpipe. (Edith Lemay/Instagram)

Lemay remembers seeing her sons becoming friends with Gustavo, a child from the Achuar community in the Amazon rainforest, despite the language barrier.

"They connected and they played together all week," said Lemay. "We're still in touch with his father.… A little bit everywhere, we have little points of contact."

The kids also learned to overcome some of their fears.

"I knew I wouldn't be able to do it again so I thought it would be fun. It's something that was cool to do and that you don't do every day so I said: let's do it!" said Mia about ziplining in Zambia.

"These are memories that will last a lifetime," said Lemay.

The Lemay-Pelletier children in Istanbul, Turkey's Blue Mosque. (Edith Lemay/Instagram)

The Lemay-Pelletier family is not done sharing their adventures with the rest of the world — National Geographic is making a documentary about their journey. It is expected to air at the end of the year.

Lemay says the children's condition seems to be evolving very slowly. Although they just came back from their trip, the kids are excited at the prospect of leaving again.

The family will have to make the difficult choice whether to visit their new friends or explore new destinations.

Léo wants to encourage others to explore the world on a whim.

"Always go instead of questioning yourself. If you question yourself too much, you'll miss your train," he said.