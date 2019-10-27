Quebec's legions face volunteer shortages as poppy campaign begins

At Royal Canadian Legion Branch 173 in Montréal-Est, Donald Paquin has already sold half the 16,000 poppies he ordered for this year's National Poppy Campaign, which started only on Friday.

Paquin, a retired Armed Forces Master Corporal, is coordinating the poppy campaign for Branch 173. He's convinced they'll sell out this year, but of the 120 volunteers he needs, he has 15.

"Some veterans are still working, they have a job Monday to Friday," Paquin said. "Those people who have jobs try to help us on the weekend. But during the week we have problems finding people."

Branch 173 is but one example. The president of the legion's Quebec Provincial Command, Kenneth Richard Ouellet, says it's getting harder to recruit volunteers across the province.

"Like any non-profit organization, we're noticing fewer volunteers than in years past," said Ouellet, who oversees 104 branches around Quebec. "Our volunteers are mostly older people and we lack volunteers not only for fundraising, but also leading up to events."

The National Poppy Campaign began on the last Friday of October and will continue until Remembrance Day ceremonies on Nov. 11.

Last year, at least 20 million poppies were distributed across Canada, raising $16 million in donations for various services to veterans and their families. Of this amount, $800,000 went to Quebec, according to Ouellet.

"The Côte Saint-Luc branch donated $20,000 to the Old Brewery Mission to house homeless veterans in Montreal," he said "The Pointe-Claire subsidiary donated $7,000 to the West Island Palliative Care Residence in Kirkland, where there are several veterans. We also have the Quebec subsidiary who donated $12,000 to the Healing Water Project, a fishing camp to help veterans who have suffered operational stress injuries."

'You don't have to be a veteran to sell a poppy,' says Matthew Pearce, president and CEO of the Old Brewery Mission, which runs a program for veterans that gets some funding from the poppy campaign. (Benjamin Shingler/CBC)

Matthew Pearce, the CEO of the Old Brewery Mission, said money from the poppy campaigns of several Montreal-area legions — along with federal contributions — helps fund a program that directly helps veterans. The program helps get veterans off the street, gives them access to affordable housing and provides support as they get back on their feet.

"We no longer have a waiting list," for the program, Pearce said. "We've treated and dealt with perhaps 25 veterans. There are 16 right now who remain housed that we are supporting.

"It doesn't sound like huge numbers, but no veteran should be homeless — let's face it."

Pearce said he's bothered by news of the volunteer shortage the legions are facing and hopes more people will offer to help.

"The poppy fund is a way for every Canadian across Canada to demonstrate that they appreciate the sacrifice the Canadian military's members have made in the past," he said. "If you believe those sacrifices were worthy ones, then step up and volunteer and help the legions. You don't have to be a veteran to sell a poppy."

Last March marked the fifth anniversary of the end of the Canadian mission to Afghanistan, where 151 soldiers and seven civilians lost their lives during 12 years of military presence.

In Quebec, there are approximately 120,000 veterans, including regular Armed Forces and reserve soldiers.