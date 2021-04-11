Legault expected to outline vaccination rules for health-care workers in Quebec

Quebec Premier François Legault is expected to announce today whether the province intends to make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for health-care workers.

Legault is scheduled for a news conference at 3 p.m. He will be joined by Health Minister Christian Dubé and Dr. Horacio Arruda, the province's public health director.

Legault and Dubé have said several times in recent weeks that the province is considering requiring mandatory vaccination for health-care workers as a way to better fight the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Legault told reporters in Amos, Que. this morning that he will make an announcement this afternoon.

Just one hour ago, Ontario announced employers in the province's education and several key health-care settings will need to have COVID-19 vaccination policies in place for staff by Sept. 7.

Staff will need to provide proof of full immunization against COVID-19 or a medical reason for not being vaccinated. Those who don't get the shots will need to complete an education session about COVID-19 vaccines and will be routinely tested for the virus before coming to work.

In Quebec, 91 per cent of the total number of health-care workers have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 84 per cent have received two.