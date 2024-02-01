François Legault swears — literally — his integrity isn't in question

Quebec Premier François Legault really doesn't want you to question his integrity.

As journalists peppered him with questions on Thursday about allegations that his party was monetizing access to politicians, he emphatically stated that his integrity was above reproach — dropping an expletive that sparked a lengthy awkward silence:

"One thing I cannot accept is that we put in question my integrity, shit."

During the extended pause that followed, Legault wore a look of embarrassed shock.

His Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) party has been under fire recently for fundraising tactics that solicit $100 donations from mayors who want to meet with ministers.

WATCH | Premier François Legault uses some choice language: Legault swears his integrity is above reproach Duration 0:41 Quebec's premier had a moment after using an expletive while defending his integrity.

But Legault said Thursday his party would forego private fundraising, relying solely on government funding for the time being.

Two CAQ MNAs are also currently being investigated by the Ethics Commissioner over allegations of improper fundraising.