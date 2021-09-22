Fed up with anti-vax protests in front of schools, hospitals, Quebec premier preps special law

Premier François Legault says he will introduce a special bill to prevent anti-vaccine protests in front of places such as schools and hospitals because his "patience had reached its limit."

"It's important to leave our children and our patients in peace," Legault told a group of reporters at Quebec's National Assembly on Thursday.

"It doesn't make sense that [people] are trying to intimidate our children."

Marwah Rizqy, the Liberal opposition's education critic, had drafted a bill to deter vaccination protests in front of schools, but the premier wants a new law to also apply to clinics, vaccination centres and daycares.

Legault says he will introduce a bill to his caucus on Wednesday afternoon before tabling it in the legislature. He says he hopes other parties will support it so it can be adopted as soon as Thursday.

Earlier on Wednesday, the three main opposition parties said it's unacceptable that protesters are approaching children, inciting them to disobey public health orders and not get vaccinated. They say they are ready to work with the government to adopt the law quickly.

The scope of the soon-to-be-tabled bill remains unclear. There are already provincial laws that prevent people from blocking access to schools, hospitals and clinics.

Quebec Liberal MNA Marwah Rizqy has drafted a bill to prevent anti-vaccination protests in front of schools. Premier François Legault says he wants to introduce a bill that goes further. (Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press )

The province's Education Act prohibits people from acting "in any manner that compromises a child's attending school as required," with fines ranging from $1,000 to $10,000 for people and from $3,000 to $30,000 for legal entities.

According to the province's health and social services act, "no person may hinder a person from having access to a place to which the person has a right of access and where health services or social services are provided."

Fines for that offence range from $250 to $1,250 for people and from $500 to $2,500 for legal entities.

Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois of Québec solidaire says his party would support such a bill but warns he doesn't want it to ban other types of protests outside schools, such as demonstrations by parents who support public education.

Geneviève Guilbault, the province's public security minister, says the bill will be balanced and will protect people's right to protest.

Since school resumed last month, five protests have taken place outside primary and secondary schools in Montreal. Protests have also taken place outside hospitals.

In 2016, Quebec banned protests within 50 metres of abortion clinics.