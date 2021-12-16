Skip to Main Content
Montreal

Legault set to announce new measures to deal with 'critical' COVID-19 situation in Quebec

The coronavirus situation in Quebec is now "critical" according to Quebec Premier François Legault, who is now scheduled to announce new measures at a 6 p.m. news conference on Thursday.

Legault will hold news conference at 6 p.m to announce new measures

On Thursday, Quebec Premier François Legault said the coronavirus situation in Quebec is now critical. (Sylvain Roy Roussel/Radio-Canada)

Quebec Premier François Legault has called a 6 p.m. news conference to announce new pandemic measures as the spread of coronavirus continues to grow in the province.

On Thursday, the province reported 2,736 new cases — its highest daily total recorded since Jan. 3, when Quebec was plunged in the virus's second wave.

CBC will livestream the news conference on cbc.ca here tonight.

On Wednesday, the province reported 2,386 new infections. The seven-day rolling average for cases has now jumped to 2,035. 

"The situation is critical," Legault tweeted on Thursday. "I will hold a news conference tonight at 6 p.m. to announce important measures due to the increase of COVID cases and the new Omicron variant."

In the last week, the number of people in Quebec hospitals due to COVID-19 has gone from 255 to 309.

During the news conference, the premier will be joined by Health Minister Christian Dubé and Public Health Director Dr. Horacio Arruda. 

More to come.

