Legault set to announce new measures to deal with 'critical' COVID-19 situation in Quebec

Quebec Premier François Legault has called a 6 p.m. news conference to announce new pandemic measures as the spread of coronavirus continues to grow in the province.

On Thursday, the province reported 2,736 new cases — its highest daily total recorded since Jan. 3, when Quebec was plunged in the virus's second wave.

On Wednesday, the province reported 2,386 new infections. The seven-day rolling average for cases has now jumped to 2,035.

"The situation is critical," Legault tweeted on Thursday. "I will hold a news conference tonight at 6 p.m. to announce important measures due to the increase of COVID cases and the new Omicron variant."

In the last week, the number of people in Quebec hospitals due to COVID-19 has gone from 255 to 309.

During the news conference, the premier will be joined by Health Minister Christian Dubé and Public Health Director Dr. Horacio Arruda.

