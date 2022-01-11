Quebec gyms, spas and sports allowed to reopen as of Feb. 14

Quebec gyms and spas will be allowed to reopen at half capacity as of Feb. 14, along with sports and artistic activities for groups of up to 25 people, Premier François Legault announced Tuesday.

Gyms and other fitness centres have been closed in the province since late December, when they were shuttered in order to limit the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Several gyms across Quebec protested their ongoing closures, with some illegally opening their doors last Sunday.

"We see that people are getting impatient, Quebecers are fed up," Legault said at a news conference alongside Health Minister Christian Dubé and the province's interim public health director, Dr. Luc Boileau.

Fearing the "disruption of social peace", Legault also announced he is is scrapping a proposed tax on unvaccinated Quebecers.

"I understand that this divides Quebecers, and right now, we need to build bridges to listen to each other. Quebecers must remain united."

The tax, which was announced in January by the premier, would have imposed a monetary penalty on Quebecers who did not get their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

In order to lift more restrictions, Legault said vaccination is key.

"Only 61 per cent of adults have received their third dose," he said. "We have to increase this ratio. The third dose is very important to protect ourselves against Omicron."

Currently, cinemas and theatres are scheduled to reopen this coming Monday, Feb. 7, with certain capacity restrictions.