​Quebec Premier François Legault says he has tested negative for COVID-19.

Legault and his wife were tested after meeting with Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole on Monday.

In a message posted to his Facebook page, Legault said he would remain in isolation until Sept. 28 in accordance with public health guidelines.

O'Toole tested positive late Friday, hours after Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-François Blanchet issued a statement saying he had tested positive.





Legault says he will continue to fulfil his duties from home, and will be replaced by deputy premier Geneviève Guilbault at question period and in news conferences.

In his message, Legault encouraged Quebecers to keep following public health guidelines.

"We all have our part of the responsibility in fighting the virus,'' he wrote. "I'm counting on all Quebecers to respect the rules and the health measures.''