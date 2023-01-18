Legault gave muzzle order to CAQ members who disapproved of third link decision

Members of the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) government were in deep disagreement over the cancelling of the third link project, but Premier François Legault asked his MNAs not to voice their "dissent," according to Radio-Canada sources.

Multiple Radio-Canada sources confirmed that the order was given April 25, after a special meeting with caucus members .

Legault told about a dozen of his party members they could not express their disapproval with the decision publicly, like in interviews with journalists. Rather, they should rally behind his decision to abandon the highway portion of the future Quebec-Lévis tunnel and reserve it for public transport.

The third link, as presented at a press conference in 2022, included a twin-tube tunnel. Now, the government says the project will be a single-tube reserved for public transit. (Réseau express de la capitale)

Radio-Canada sources say the tone of the instruction was "cordial" and "not threatening," and Legault did not say what consequences were possible for those who didn't toe the party line.

Some MNAs said they were disappointed in Legault's decision following the special caucus meeting, but that they understood his reasoning.

But some Radio-Canada sources say some deputies who read the studies made public by the Minister of Transport, Geneviève Guilbault, believe the government's arguments contain "inconsistencies."

For example, the studies say it would be premature to build the tunnel before 2024 and that road traffic has returned to almost the same level as before the pandemic.

Deputies say they feel stuck between their desire to defend "the will of the citizens" to whom they promised the twin-tube project during the election campaign and the need to preserve "unity" within the CAQ.

Some deputies say their offices are still flooded with messages from bitter constituents who disagree with Legault's choice to make the tunnel for public transit only.

WATCH | Lévis MNA Bernard Drainville issues tearful apology for changes to third link