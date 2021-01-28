Quebec premier to lay out public health rules for March break as COVID-19 cases drop

Quebec Premier François Legault will be laying out the rules for March break this afternoon, and though there has been recent a drop in new COVID-19 cases, he has made it clear that many regulations will stay in place.

Quebec reported 669 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 more deaths on Tuesday, including six in the past 24 hours.

The number of new cases was the lowest in months, and hospitalizations have dropped by 33.

Legault is scheduled to hold a news conference in Quebec City at 5 p.m alongside Health Minister Christian Dubé.

Several media reports have indicated Legault may ease some restrictions regarding certain sports activities in time for spring break, but the premier has urged the population to remain vigilant as the cases could surge once again if family and friends gather indoors.

Legault and Dubé are also likely to provide an update on the vaccine rollout, which is expected to ramp up once deliveries of new doses arrive.

Dubé said Monday the province is scheduled to receive more than 90,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine this week, which will allow it to speed up immunization efforts in private seniors' homes.

Speaking at the legislature, Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade urged the Legault government to be more transparent about its decisions on managing the pandemic.

She said any easing of restrictions should also be accompanied by more rapid testing and increased screening for COVID-19 variants.