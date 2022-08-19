'Extremism,' 'violence' threaten Quebec way of life if immigration not done right, Legault says

François Legault cited the threat of "extremism" and "violence" as well as the need to preserve Quebec's way of life when asked Wednesday about why he wants to limit the number of immigrants.

"Quebecers are peaceful," said the leader of the Coalition Avenir Québec during a provincial election campaign stop in Victoriaville, Que. "They don't like conflict and extremism and violence. And we have to make sure to keep things the way they are now."

Legault said Quebec — as well as other provinces and jurisdictions around the world — is struggling to integrate newcomers. He said Quebec's challenge is even greater due to its status as the only majority French-speaking jurisdiction in North America.

"It presents a big challenge of integration [as far as] the type of society we want. After all, in our society, we have [certain] values," Legault said pointing to secularism and "respect" as examples.

"There is way of living here and we want to keep it."

During the campaign, competing parties have established different immigration targets. Legault has said a limit of about 50,000 newcomers per year would help protect the French language.

The Parti Québécois has promised to slash the number of newly arrived immigrants to 35,000. Only Québec Solidaire and the Quebec Liberals are committed to welcoming more than 50,000 newcomers.

Quebec's immigration levels have been set at between 40,000 and 50,000 annually in recent years, but the province will take in nearly 70,000 immigrants in 2022 to make up for shortfalls during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The federal Liberal government, meanwhile, wants to bring in 450,000 immigrants annually across the country.

Business groups have called for more immigrants to help address the province's acute labour shortage.

Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade said François Legault's comments are the latest example of the CAQ leader creating division among Quebecers. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Comments divisive and 'dangerous,' Quebec Liberal leader says

Legault's comments prompted criticism from members of other parties, including Dominique Anglade, the leader of the Quebec Liberals.

Calling Legault's comments "dangerous," Anglade said the last thing the province needs is people who stoke division.

"François Legault never ceases to divide Quebecers," she said.

Stéphanie Valois, the president of the province's association of immigration lawyers, said people who choose to come to Quebec and other provinces do so because they want to participate in the Canadian way of life.

"I don't see any immigration that would bring violence or any conflicts. This is really not the immigration I know about," Valois said.

"I think we collectively all need to remember that immigration is part of our society and I would appreciate that all party leaders recognize that and that they don't try to raise an issue of 'us against them.'"