Limit yourself to two gatherings during holiday period, Legault says

Premier François Legault has tightened the rules of his "moral contract" with Quebecers, asking the public to limit themselves to two gatherings between Dec. 24 and 27.

Legault said last week that people could meet in groups of at most 10 — if they quarantine themselves for a week before and a week after Christmas.

On Tuesday, Legault said people can only do that twice.

"Public health authorities told us that we have to limit ourselves to two gatherings," Legault said Tuesday.

Legault also said shopping should be done seven days beforehand, if possible.

He added, as well, that Quebecers should "refrain from travelling outside Quebec" during the holidays to avoid returning with the virus.

The exemptions for the holidays will be allowed only if the number of daily cases and hospitalizations remains stable, said Dr. Horacio Arruda, the province's public health director.

Arruda said, ideally, he would like to see a decrease in the daily numbers before the holiday season, given that an increase in transmission is expected over Christmas.

The province's case count has stubbornly remained above 1,000 for several weeks. On Tuesday, the province reported 1,124 cases and 45 deaths.