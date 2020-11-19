Quebec set to announce decision about holiday gathering, winter break extension for schools

Premier François Legault is expected to lay out the ground rules for Quebecers during the holiday season, from the maximum size of gatherings to whether or not the winter break for schools will be extended.

The premier is holding a news conference at 5 p.m.

He will be accompanied by Health Minister Christian Dubé, Public Health Director Horacio Arruda and, in a rare appearance during the province's COVID-19 briefings, Education Minister Jean-François Roberge.

Legault will spend the day weighing the pros and cons of two sets of guidelines before announcing his decision, according to Radio-Canada sources.

The province could allow gatherings for a few days around Christmas, with a maximum of 10 people, with no limit on the number of households they can come from.

The government is also considering allowing those same gatherings for a few days around New Year's Day as well.

Under that scenario, the winter break for schools would be extended for a week in an effort to prevent to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

An extended winter break would also force many parents heading back to work in early January to make arrangements for child care, which could include entrusting their children to grandparents or older relatives and prolonging the contacts between children and people most vulnerable to COVID-19.

Both scenarios could be scrapped altogether, if the situation in the province deteriorates in the coming weeks, a fact the premier is expected to emphasize in order to motivate Quebecers to ramp up efforts to limit the spread of the virus.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases have crept up this month, but earlier this week Legault claimed the situation in the province was stabilizing.

Quebecers can't let up during 'final 10 metres,' says expert

As difficult as it may be, Quebecers should avoid multiple-household gatherings during the holidays, especially with COVID-19 vaccines inching closer to being ready, says Dr. Don Sheppard, director of the McGill University Interdisciplinary Initiative in Infection and Immunity.

"We are facing a light at the end of the tunnel," he told CBC Daybreak host Mike Finnerty. "We're in the final, final 10 metres of our 100-metre dash. It's time to keep running, and not to start walking."

Indoor gatherings, during which people eat and sing together, increase the risk of transmission of COVID-19, Sheppard said, while encouraging people to go beyond the province's guidelines to limit the spread of the virus.

He stressed the importance of maintaining a two-metre distance, regular hand-washing, and cracking a window open to ensure proper ventilation for those who choose to gather for the holidays.

Infectious disease specialist Dr. Cécile Tremblay suggests that people gather outdoors for winter activities, such as a cross-country ski outing or a seasonal stroll.

Tremblay also pointed to the usual overload of emergency rooms following the holidays, and said a spike in cases could be a major burden for hospitals.

"If we allow ourselves large gatherings over the holidays, the health system will be overwhelmed in January," Tremblay said.