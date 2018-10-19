François Legault defends cabinet picks in first news conference as premier

François Legault spent much of his first news conference as Quebec premier defending his choice of ministers, including including his picks for immigration, environment and Indigenous affairs.

Legault began by announcing he would create a new compensation program for tornado victims in the Outaouais, but many of the reporters' questions focused on cabinet picks political experts and pundits have called contradictory.​

The news conference followed the swearing in of Legault's cabinet Thursday, during which Simon Jolin-Barrette, 31, was named immigration minister and parliamentary leader.

The two jobs mean Jolin-Barrette will be overseeing two files Legault has assured would be kept separate — cutting the number of immigrants coming into Quebec and a ban on some civil servants wearing religious symbols.

"It's a pretty important responsibility and I think Mr. Jolin-Barrette is the person to efficiently oversee this file," Legault said.

The premier said his target of reducing the immigration quota to 40,000 newcomers per year would take effect in 2019.

Legault also said he was sticking by his plan to quickly implement a ban on some civil servants wearing religious symbols, though he wouldn't say if it's something he would do within the first 100 days of his mandate.

Premier François Legault, left, presides over his first cabinet meeting, as Finance Minister Éric Girard and Marguerite Blais, minister responsible for seniors, look on. (Jacques Boissinot/Canadian Press)

Legault defends cabinet picks

The new environment minister, MarieChantal Chassé, has also been criticized for saying she dreams of owning a private jet and for her lack of environmental experience. She is a former aeronautical company executive.

"It's true other people in the cabinet have that experience. I thought [Chassé] would be the best person for the job," Legault said.

Former aeronautical company CEO MarieChantal Chassé was named Quebec's new environment minister Thursday. (Mathieu Potvin/Radio-Canada)

Montmorency MNA Jean-François Simard, a former Parti Québécois environment minister who ran under the CAQ banner, had been floated as a possible candidate for the file.

Her private jet comment, Legault said, was more "to show her ambition, and we like people with ambition."

"It's true we didn't speak enough about [climate change] at the CAQ," Legault said of his party's campaign. "Give me a bit of time. We have a lot of ideas that we've already started debating."

He said he gave Chassé a mandate of creating policies that would be "pragmatic but with results" and would "reduce greenhouse gases as much as possible."

Sylvie D'Amours was named minister of Indigenous affairs Thursday, despite not speaking English. D'Amours owns an agriculture business called Gestions Chou-Bec.

Legault explained that it would have been a conflict of interest to name her agriculture minister and she had an interest in her current file as the Kanesatake Mohawk community falls in her riding of Mirabel.

"I also think it's good to have a woman in charge of this file, given everything we've heard about the treatment of Indigenous women," the premier said.