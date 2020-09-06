Sûreté du Québec investigating online threats made against Premier François Legault
Threats made on Facebook post where premier encouraged wearing of masks
Quebec provincial police are investigating threats made online against Premier François Legault.
Threatening language was used in comments on a Facebook post sharing an interview with Legault last week on a radio station in Quebec City.
In the interview, Legault encouraged Quebecers to wear masks to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Sûreté du Québec communications director Guy Lapointe wrote on Twitter Sunday that police had received several complaints about the the online threats, and that the situation is being taken "very seriously."
Legault's spokesperson, Ewan Sauves, confirmed that police had been informed about the Facebook comments.
He said the premier's office is declining to comment further, "to not harm police work."
Wearing masks is mandatory in indoor public spaces across the province.
With files from Radio-Canada
