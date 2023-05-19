With 2030 deadline approaching, CAQ boosts spending to reduce Quebec's emissions

As the province's window to reach its emissions goal continues to narrow, the Coalition Avenir Québec government plans to pump more money into the fight against climate change.

The CAQ government has vowed to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 37.5 per cent below 1990 levels by the year 2030 — a commitment born out of the Paris Agreement. The CAQ also promised to guide the province towards carbon neutrality by 2050.

According to the latest update on Quebec's green economy plan presented Friday, the provincial government is setting aside more than $9 billion between 2023 and 2028 to tackle climate change.

That total represents an increase of about $1.5 billion from the plan's previous version.

"When we talk about the fight against climate, it's the [big] challenge of the 21st century, and every citizen has a responsibility," Legault said during a news conference alongside Environment Minister Benoit Charette.

Since coming to power in 2018, the Legault government has often been criticized for not doing enough to address climate change.

The electrification of vehicles, including a provincial ban on the sale of gas-powered vehicles by 2035, has long been a key component of the CAQ's environmental strategy.

On Friday, Legault said his government is aiming to have two million electric vehicles on the road by 2030.

A total of $514 million will also be set aside to install charging stations for electric vehicles across the province.

In addition to transportation, the Legault government said it wants to work with industrial polluters and reduce the carbon footprint of buildings.

It's estimated that four cement plants combine to produce about 15 per cent of the province's GHG emissions. As part of the plan unveiled Friday, those plants will need to come up with a plan to reduce their emissions when they renew their government-issued permits. But the province will not impose targets on those companies.

The premier said the updated climate plan will help the government reach 60 per cent of its 2030 goal for GHG emissions.

This story will be updated.