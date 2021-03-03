As COVID-19 surges, Quebec considers extending lockdown in hardest-hit cities

The Quebec government is considering keeping harsh restrictions in place in the hardest-hit cities, with the province recording its highest COVID-19 caseload in more than two months.

Newer strains of the coronavirus continue to gain ground, especially in regions outside Montreal, leading to more than 1,600 cases being reported on Thursday — the highest total since Jan. 23.

Schools, restaurant dining rooms, gyms, hair salons and other non-essential businesses were ordered closed in Quebec City, Lévis and Gatineau on April 1.

Religious gatherings were also limited to 25 people and the overnight curfew was also moved up from 9:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Those restrictions were to be in place until April 12.

Similar rules were applied Monday to other municipalities in the Chaudière-Appalaches region.

But a spike in cases — and the growing presence of more transmissible variants — appears to have prompted the government to extend those restrictions further.

Premier François Legault will speak at 5 p.m. today, his second late-afternoon news conference in two days.

On Thursday, the province reported the highest number of cases in a single day for the Quebec City region, with more than 430.

Public health officials have linked at least 419 cases in recent days to an outbreak at a gym. One gym member, a 40-year-old man, has since died.

The government has also announced new restrictions for Montreal and other regions in attempt to avoid a similar surge.

Older high-school students will go back to alternating between attending classes in person and learning from home, gyms have been closed, and the limit in places of worship has been reduced from 250 people to 25.

WATCH | Quebec being 'proactive' with new measures, specialist says: