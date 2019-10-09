Legault condemns Québec Solidaire's support of 'illegal' climate protest action

The Quebec government is condemning Québec Solidaire for refusing to denounce the actions of climate activists who scaled the Jacques Cartier Bridge and overtook a downtown street on Tuesday.

Québec Solidaire doubled down on its stance Wednesday, reaffirming support for the environmental activists behind the disruptive action.

The party's co-spokesperson, Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, said the Coalition Avenir Québec government is using outrage over the protests to shield from its own "climate-passivity."

He said Québec Solidaire's position is that if the method of action is peaceful, it is acceptable.

Québec Solidaire was the only provincial party that did not denounce the tactics employed by the Quebec chapter of the group known as Extinction Rebellion during Tuesday's demonstration.

One of the three people arrested after climbing up the Jacques Cartier Bridge was identified as a Québec Solidaire party member and school teacher.

Quebec Premier François Legault questioned the type of lesson the woman's alleged actions offer to children, calling on Québec Solidaire to denounce what he called "an illegal gesture."