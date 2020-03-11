Legault government under fire for ignoring COVID-19 impact in new budget

Premier François Legault defended his government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, one day after tabling a budget that is free of measures to deal with the outbreak and forecasts it will have no impact on Quebec's economic growth.

The spending plan tabled Tuesday by Finance Minister Eric Girard calls for a 5.1-per cent spending increase, and includes billions more for long-term infrastructure projects.

That should be sufficient, Legault said, to offset an economic slowdown, which economists say is a distinct possibility given the coronavirus outbreak is already disrupting economies in Asia and Europe.

Legault also said his finance minister has a struck a committee to ready a stimulus package, in case Quebec's economy also starts to falter.

"If we need to do more, we already have a committee that is looking at additional expenses and infrastructure [projects]," Legault said Tuesday in Quebec City.

"But right now we don't think we need to add to yesterday's budget."

Too optimistic about growth, Opposition says

Legault was responding to criticism from both the Liberals and the Parti Québécois, who are accusing the government of being overly optimistic about the financial consequences of the coronavirus outbreak, now considered a pandemic by the World Health Organization.

Carlos Leitão, the Liberal fiance critic and a former finance minister, said he was surprised Girard drew up a $118 billion budget based on revenues from GDP growth forecast at 2 per cent this year.

"It's not just off target, it's expired," Leitão said. "The budget was tabled yesterday without taking into account the reality of the moment. And the reality is an economy that is growing much less vigorously."

Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard shows us the numbers behind the province's 2020-21 budget. 1:22

Governments often use more conservative GDP forecasts for budgeting purposes. But Girard's expectation of 2-per cent growth is higher than recent estimates issued by National Bank and Desjardins, who both say growth this year will be closer to 1.7 per cent.

"The revenues this year are not going to be those projected​," Leitão said. "[The budget] has already passed its best-before date."

Earlier on Wednesday, the federal government announced a $1-billion aid package to help the country cope with the spread of COVID-19. Legault said he expects Quebec to receive around $230 million of that money.