Legault sorry for English content on his party's website

Coalition Avenir Québec Leader François Legault said Wednesday he regrets that English-language content was published on his party's website.

Campaigning ahead of the Oct. 3 provincial election, Legault told reporters in the Montreal suburb of Longueuil that he intervened personally to have the content removed.

The party had published an English version of a document detailing its accomplishments during its four years in government.

Legault said that the section on the party's record was the only English-language campaign material on the CAQ website.

"It's an exception. The entire website is only in French. There was the record that was posted bilingually. It should have all been in French,'' he said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, a section of the party's website titled "Now. Our record'' redirected to the French version of the document, and the only English content on the site was related to the COVID-19 pandemic and was published in January.

The party said Wednesday it will not produce any campaign advertisements in English.

Legault's government this year passed language legislation aimed at shoring up the position of French as the province's official and common language.