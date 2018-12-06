Should Quebec's drinking age be raised? CAQ minister says we should debate it

Junior health minister Lionel Carmant says the legal drinking age and the legal age to buy cigarettes should be revisited.

On Wednesday, the government tabled a bill that would raise the legal age to buy and possess cannabis to 21, up from 18. The legal age to drink and buy cigarettes in Quebec is 18.

In an interview on CBC Montreal's Daybreak, Carmant, who is a doctor by trade, was asked how it makes sense to raise the cannabis age, but leave the alcohol age as is.

He said there is an opportunity to make the change with cannabis now, since it has been legal for such a short period of time.

If the dangers surrounding alcohol were known when it was legalized, perhaps the legal age wouldn't have been 18, he said.

Daybreak host Mike Finnerty then asked Carmant whether the age to drink alcohol should be changed.

"Well, that's a debate we should have. Same thing with tobacco," Carmant replied.

Listen to the full interview here: