Superior Court rejects injunction to force Leclerc women's jail to improve conditions

A Quebec Superior Court judge has refused to grant an injunction to force the Leclerc Institution, a women-only provincial jail in Laval, to improve the conditions of detention for two inmates.

Detainees have complained for years about what they describe as decrepit and deteriorating conditions at Leclerc, and today, lawyer Mélanie Martel filed an injunction request at the Saint-Jérôme courthouse on behalf of two inmantes to force the institution to make improvements.

The judge ruled the courts are not the right place to address the issue.

The two inmates, one of whom is a 71-year-old with mobility problems, reported a multitude of problems, including poor water quality, difficult access to showers, heating problems and general uncleanliness.

"The plaintiffs have a veritable interest in halting the unusual treatments and inhumane detention conditions," the injunction request reads.

The inmates also denounced strip searches, which reportedly are conducted in front of other detainees. They say staff have behaved inappropriately during the searches.

Improvements on the way: correctional services

Quebec's correctional services agency has admitted there are problems at Leclerc but said improvements are being made.

The agency, too, said complaints should be made to correctional services, within Quebec's Public Security Ministry, rather than brought before the courts.

A coalition of activist groups, including the Ligue des droits et libertés and the Fédération des femmes du Québec, has spoken out about the institution's unsafe architecture, which it says is unsuitable to women's needs.

The coalition also criticized the small size of the cells, lack of access to rehabilitation programs and the lack of quality health care.

Under the previous Liberal government, the former public security minister, Martin Coiteux, set up a committee to examine the situation at Leclerc and issues relating to the incarceration of women.