Lebel-sur-Quévillon residents should put off return home, mayor says

Evacuees from Lebel-sur-Quévillon have started returning home despite the mayor's warning.

Two thousand residents who fled the town in the Jamésie territory in northwest Quebec were expected to go home Sunday after the wildfire situation in the province improved.

But Lebel-sur-Quévillon Mayor Guy Lafrenière is advising residents not to go back home yet because of dry weather, which will increase the flammability index over the next few days.

The mayor made the announcement Saturday evening on the municipality's Facebook page after meeting with representatives from the Ministry of Civil Security and Quebec's forest fire agency (SOPFEU).

"When you return to Lebel-sur-Quévillon, you must be ready to evacuate again," he told reporters Sunday. "People who have family or a place where it is still possible to stay for a few more days, we advise you to not come back immediately."

Lebel-sur-Quévillon Mayor Guy Lafrenière, Natural Resources and Forests Minister Maïté Blanchette Vézina, and Guy Lacasse of SOPFEU discuss the reintegration plan on June 16. (Radio-Canada Archives)

The fire near the town burned 378,000 hectares so far and merged with five other fires, Lafrenière said. Air quality in the area continues to be a concern.

Route 113 between Senneterre and Lebel-sur-Quévillon and Route 1005 between Lebel-sur-Quévillon and Matagami have fully reopened.