Learn some new life lessons with these 6 books

One of the best things about reading is that you don't have to be there. It lets you walk on the surface of the sun, brave the Mariana Trench, or simply learn how to deal with new friends — all from the safety of your comfiest couch.

Preparatory books need not all be dry manuals or stuffy textbooks, sometimes they can be simply wonderful stories that teach while entertaining.

Narwhal's Otter Friend, written and illustrated by Ben Clanton

(Angus P Byers)

Best friends Narwhal and Jellyfish are cruising around the ocean when they meet Otter, a vivacious explorer with tales to tell and imagination to spare! Feeling left out and jealous of their immediate connection, Jellyfish tries to make a new friendship with a rock.

It goes about as well as can be expected, until Jelly learns that you can have more than one best friend!

A charming little story about the depths of friendship in the depths of the ocean, Clanton captures that dread of having to share someone's time, and the fear of being left adrift.

The Narwhal and Jelly series of graphic novels is a perfect introduction to the format, and just too darn fun to pass up.

Hope, written and illustrated by Matthew Cordell

(Angus P Byers)

It's presented as a series of short poems written by new grandparent lions, giving advice on life, and how to hold on to hope and the promise of tomorrow, no matter what the present brings.

Matthew Cordell has touched on something wonderful in his latest offering. The cyclical nature of life, the pride in the creation of it, and the joy of it's small moments.

This is the perfect gift for a grandparent to give a new child.

Harold Snipperpot's Best Disaster Ever, written and illustrated by Beatrice Alemagna

(Angus P Byers)

What's one to do when it's your 7th birthday and you've never had a birthday party? Why, you have your neighbour invite all the animals into your house!

What seems like a great idea immediately goes pear shaped, as animals are not much for decorum, or knowing when it's time to leave.

The frenetic mixed media used in the art is a flawless compliment to Alemagna's raucous tale of accidental joys. It teeters on the edge of being just messy, but her deft hand keeps it alive, almost jumping off the page to start a party in your house.

Cicada, written and illustrated by Shaun Tan

(Angus P Byers)

Cicada works, and lives, in a grey office building, doing grey work in grey clothes. After 17 years, with no promotion, he is unceremoniously let go and heads to the office rooftop and stands on the edge, only to remind us that bugs can escape the traps humans make better than we can.

A sparse tale of extreme depth, Tan skillfully demonstrates how often the problems in our lives are often self-made. This book is a prime example of how less is more, and more can certainly be less. Stunning, simply.

Elvis is King! written by Jonah Winters, sculpted and photographed by Red Nose Studio

(Angus P Byers)

From his birth on wrong side of the tracks in Tupelo, to worldwide fame, Elvis Presley's early years are presented in a series of colourful vignettes. Sixty-three years after his first number one hit, he is still relatable in an all too real way.

While the details of his life story are fascinating, the details of the miniature models used to illustrate this book are absolutely engrossing. Scratch guilt from everyday items, Red Nose Studio (nom de plume of Chris Sickels) brings Elvis' unique biography in an utterly unique way.

Diana Dances, written and illustrated by Luciano Lozano

(Angus P Byers)

Diana has been having trouble at school, being bored and restless. Faced with the prospect of being held back if she can't learn her multiplication tables, her mother enlists the help of a psychologist who uncovers her passion for dance. Everything gets easier when she moves!

There is so much emotion conveyed in the loose line work of Lozano's drawings, making the cartoon style instantly relatable.

Seeing Diana progress from worried to elated is joyous, and will give hope to anyone facing similar struggles with rigid format.

