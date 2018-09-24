François Legault releases financial records showing assets of $10M

The leader of Coalition Avenir Québec revealed his financial assets on Monday, calling on other political leaders to do the same.

François Legault said he was releasing the information in the interest of transparency. It also provided an opportunity for the wealthy entrepreneur to remind voters of his business acumen, as the co-founder of the charter airline, Air Transat.

So far, of the other party leaders in the Oct. 1 race, only Manon Massé, the co-spokesperson of Québec Soldaire, has released her 2017 tax return.

Legault worth almost $10M​

The documents released by Legault show he has nearly $10 million in assets.

The home he and his wife, Isabelle Brais, co-own in Outremont is worth more than $4.5 million. Last year, they paid more than $35,000 in municipal property taxes.

Legault's net worth has increased by about $100,000 since the 2014 election campaign, when he last released his financial records.

In 2017, he earned about $127,000. Brais did not claim any income.

The couple swears they do not have any overseas bank accounts.

"I made the choice to be transparent and honest with all Quebecers," said Legault in a statement released Monday.

Massé's finances 'resemble that of many Quebecers'

In start contrast, Manon Massé, co-spokesperson of left-leaning Québec Solidaire, has combined assets of just over $40,000. She does not own any property.

Her income last year was around $95,000.

"In short, Ms. Massé's [finances] resemble that of many Quebecers," said a party official in an email.

Before becoming an MNA, Massé worked as a community organizer.

Liberal Leader Philippe Couillard and Parti Québécois Leader Jean-François Lisée have not yet released their financial records.

In the 2014 race, Couillard was the first to release his financial statements, showing $172, 902 in taxable earnings for 2012 and $667,160 in assets, in addition to $656,963 in assets held by his wife.

Challenged by Couillard to release her financial records during that campaign, then-Parti Québécois leader Pauline Marois at first refused, prompting unwelcome media speculation about her wealth. She then released her 2012 declaration of earnings.