Quebec cuts level of lead allowed in drinking water

The Quebec government has announced it will fall in line with federal guidelines on lead levels in drinking water.

In March, Health Canada cut the acceptable concentration of the metal from 10 micrograms per litre to five micrograms per litre. Quebec will follow suit, said Lionel Carmant, the province's junior health minister.

"The government wants to attain the level set out by Health Canada, and what's more, work toward the safest level possible — no lead," he said.

Carmant, Environment Minister Benoit Charette, Municipal Affairs Minister Andrée Laforest and Horacio Arruda, Quebec's director of public health, all spoke at a news conference in Quebec City Wednesday and stressed the province's drinking water supply is good quality.

The government originally intended to change the provincial standard by the spring, but Charette said it will be done sooner.

Lead is usually found in drinking water after leaching from a home or building's plumbing system. Exposure to the metal can have effects on neurological development and behaviour in children, and lead to increased blood pressure or kidney problems in adults.

The government wants municipalities across Quebec to come up with plans to reduce the levels of lead in the water supply. Those plans must include:

Determining the neighbourhoods with homes that are most likely to have a lead service pipe, and a timetable for identifying those sectors.

Figuring out how long it will take to replace all lead service entrances.

Evaluating how much the process will cost.

Coming up with a way to prioritize the work.

The Education Ministry will use the same standards to evaluate drinking water in schools, Carmant said. Earlier this month, Education Minister Jean-François Roberge ordered every public and private school in the province to test the drinking water for lead.

This summer, Quebec's public health research institute (INSPQ) made public a study that found 16 per cent of schools in Montreal have at least one faucet or water fountain contaminated by lead, findings that were corroborated.