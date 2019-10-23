Only 1 in 10 Montreal homeowners have replaced old lead pipes, despite risk
With 300,000 Montrealers exposed to lead contamination, city decides to do work itself
The City of Montreal will replace old lead pipes connecting the city's water system to private residences and will give homeowners up to 15 years to pay for the work.
Mayor Valérie Plante said the city's water is of "excellent quality," however, lead leaching from old service entrances can contaminate the water by the time it comes out of the tap.
New Health Canada recommendations reduce the acceptable level of lead from 10 micrograms per litre of water to five.
About 300,000 Montrealers are currently exposed to lead at concentrations that exceed those recommendations, according to Montreal's regional public health agency.
Half-billion dollar project already underway
The city is spending $557 million to replace more than 48,000 lead pipes in the municipal water network by 2030.
However, the pipes that run through private property are the responsibility of homeowners — and fewer than one in ten have replaced their old pipes to date.
Now the city intends to speed up that process, by "acting on both the public and private sides," Plante said.
A bylaw is being drafted that will require building owners to replace their lead pipes. The estimated cost to homeowners is between $2,200 and $5,000, depending on the length of the pipes.
The city is prioritizing Second World War-era housing, single family dwellings, duplexes and triplexes, along with schools and day care centres.
Montreal has also created an interactive map where residents can see whether their home is at risk of potential lead exposure.
With files from Lauren McCallum
