No drinking the water at Marc-Favreau school in NDG due to high lead levels

Tests have detected an unacceptably high level of lead in the water of a French-language elementary school in Montreal's west end, and students have been ordered to stop drinking from the building's taps until the plumbing is replaced.

The Commission scolaire de Montréal (CSDM) announced Friday that tests showed some water sources at Marc-Favreau school on Somerled Avenue in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce have lead contamination higher than Quebec's new limit.

In March, Health Canada cut the acceptable concentration of lead in drinking water from 10 micrograms per litre to five micrograms per litre. Quebec announced last month that it would be the first province to adopt the new guideline.

Lead is usually found in drinking water after it leaches from old lead pipes that carry the water into a building or remain in the building's plumbing system.

As a precautionary measure, the CSDM says Marc-Favreau students are to avoid drinking water from any source in the school until the plumbing is replaced.

On Friday, the students were given water bottles as a temporary measure. Next week, tanks will be on site with fresh, uncontaminated water that can be used to fill portable water bottles, the board says.

The CSDM says it is working closely with the regional health authority and continuing to test water at all of its schools.