Montreal

Community-led barbershop and beauty salon helps Montreal youth learn new trades

Le Spot brings youth in Ahuntsic-Cartierville the chance to learn — and teach — barber and beauty skills in their own neighbourhood.

“In Black culture, the barbershop is like a safe place,' says co-ordinator

Joe Bongiorno · CBC News ·
A man cuts a little girl's hair.
Victor Hernández, 18, is one of several barbers in Ahuntsic-Cartierville learning to cut hair and pass on his skills at Le Spot. He says he is eager to learn and pass on what he knows to younger generations. (CBC)

Victor Hernández zeroes in on his customer's head focusing on the next spot to cut as tufts of hair fall to the ground. With clippers and brush in hand, the 18-year-old circles around the boy seated in the barber chair and chops away.

On this day, all haircuts are free.

Still honing in on his craft, Hernández is one of several barbers learning how to cut hair at Le Spot, a new barbershop and beauty salon that opened in a low-income housing building in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough on Thursday.

Aside from haircuts, Le Spot — with the support of L'Entre-Maisons Ahuntsic, Carrefour Jeunesse Emploi and Montreal's housing agency — offers workshops for people in the community to teach them how to braid hair, tint eyelashes and make custom t-shirts. 

A man speaks into a microphone.
Kenny Thomas, the general manager of Entre-Maisons Ahuntsic, says it's not enough to talk about children being the future. 'We need to create proper opportunities for them to develop competencies and skills in the best setting possible,' he said. (CBC)

Greg Pradel, a co-ordinator at Le Spot, says the goal is to educate youth directly in the community and allow them to pass on their knowledge to younger generations. 

"The idea is to have people from the community mentor and give them somewhat of a training, to get their feet wet," said Pradel.

It's a way for young people living in the surrounding social housing complexes to gather, learn from one another and even make some money practicing something they love, he says.

"A lot of people in these projects have a lot of idle time, they don't necessarily go to find a spot to be creative and put their talent to good use," said Pradel.

"What I like is the satisfaction of the client," said Hernández. "I want him to smile and say, 'Oh I like my cut.'"

Whether in houses or parks, he and his friends had been cutting hair wherever they could find a spot. Now they finally have a dedicated space to work their magic with scissors. 

Hernández says he is eager to pass on his skills to teens who will one day share what they have learned with others.

For Pradel, the barbershop is more than simply a place for youth go to for new hairdos and gain new skills. He says Le Spot also plays a significant role in the community.

A groups of boys are playing chess.
Opened on Thursday, Le Spot offers workshops on how to cut and braid hair, tint eyelashes and make t-shirts. It's also a space for youth in the community to hang out. (CBC)

"In Black culture, the barbershop is like a safe place. Everything could be said, you could just go there and just talk and unwind," he said, adding that many people living in the nearby low-income housing struggle to pay for haircuts or mental health care and services. 

For Kenny Thomas, the general manager of Entre-Maisons Ahuntsic, a non-profit organization that works with people in low-income housing in the neighbourhood, Le Spot marks the beginning of a bright future.

"To me, it means everything because we always say that we want kids to be the future, but we need to give them the right means, and we need to create proper opportunities for them to develop competencies and skills in the best setting possible," he said.

Joe Bongiorno

Joe Bongiorno is an author, former high school teacher and a journalist at the CBC. He has also reported for Canadian Geographic, Maisonneuve, Canada’s National Observer and others. You can reach him at joe.bongiorno@cbc.ca.

    With files from Sharon Yonan-Renold

