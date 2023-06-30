Community-led barbershop and beauty salon helps Montreal youth learn new trades

Victor Hernández zeroes in on his customer's head focusing on the next spot to cut as tufts of hair fall to the ground. With clippers and brush in hand, the 18-year-old circles around the boy seated in the barber chair and chops away.

On this day, all haircuts are free.

Still honing in on his craft, Hernández is one of several barbers learning how to cut hair at Le Spot, a new barbershop and beauty salon that opened in a low-income housing building in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough on Thursday.

Aside from haircuts, Le Spot — with the support of L'Entre-Maisons Ahuntsic, Carrefour Jeunesse Emploi and Montreal's housing agency — offers workshops for people in the community to teach them how to braid hair, tint eyelashes and make custom t-shirts.

Kenny Thomas, the general manager of Entre-Maisons Ahuntsic, says it's not enough to talk about children being the future. 'We need to create proper opportunities for them to develop competencies and skills in the best setting possible,' he said. (CBC)

Greg Pradel, a co-ordinator at Le Spot, says the goal is to educate youth directly in the community and allow them to pass on their knowledge to younger generations.

"The idea is to have people from the community mentor and give them somewhat of a training, to get their feet wet," said Pradel.

It's a way for young people living in the surrounding social housing complexes to gather, learn from one another and even make some money practicing something they love, he says.

"A lot of people in these projects have a lot of idle time, they don't necessarily go to find a spot to be creative and put their talent to good use," said Pradel.

"What I like is the satisfaction of the client," said Hernández. "I want him to smile and say, 'Oh I like my cut.'"

Whether in houses or parks, he and his friends had been cutting hair wherever they could find a spot. Now they finally have a dedicated space to work their magic with scissors.

Hernández says he is eager to pass on his skills to teens who will one day share what they have learned with others.

For Pradel, the barbershop is more than simply a place for youth go to for new hairdos and gain new skills. He says Le Spot also plays a significant role in the community.

Opened on Thursday, Le Spot offers workshops on how to cut and braid hair, tint eyelashes and make t-shirts. It's also a space for youth in the community to hang out. (CBC)

"In Black culture, the barbershop is like a safe place. Everything could be said, you could just go there and just talk and unwind," he said, adding that many people living in the nearby low-income housing struggle to pay for haircuts or mental health care and services.

For Kenny Thomas, the general manager of Entre-Maisons Ahuntsic, a non-profit organization that works with people in low-income housing in the neighbourhood, Le Spot marks the beginning of a bright future.

"To me, it means everything because we always say that we want kids to be the future, but we need to give them the right means, and we need to create proper opportunities for them to develop competencies and skills in the best setting possible," he said.