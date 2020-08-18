LBPSB parents, teachers frustrated after miscommunication over mask policy

When teachers at the Lester B. Pearson School Board saw a post circulating on social media last week, stating that masks would be mandatory in their classrooms, many breathed a sigh of relief.

"They felt the school board was taking their safety seriously, when they felt that perhaps the ministry or public health was not," said Matt Wilson, president of the Pearson Teachers Union.

But it didn't take long for that post to disappear from the school board's Facebook page, and for the board to inform parents that it had erroneously posted misleading information about its back-to-school guidelines Friday.

"The LBPSB takes the health and safety of its community to heart. As such, we have been considering the parameters of the ministry's plan, specifically those related to the wearing of masks in schools," the school board wrote in the post.

"Teachers were obviously and understandably upset. They were frustrated, they were concerned," Wilson said.

According to the Education Ministry, school boards and service centres do not have the authority to broaden the province's back-to-school mask guidelines.

While the ministry recommends students of all ages wear a mask, it is only mandatory for students in Grade 5 and up, and only outside classrooms.

Still, Peter Katsoulis, who has a daughter in Beacon Hill Elementary School​​ and a wife who works at another LBPSB school, said the school board should've stood up to the government and enforced a mandatory mask policy of its own.

"It's not just our kids, it's not just our teachers or the staff at the school that need protecting but society as a whole, the older generations," he said.

"The school board is playing politics. They want to keep the government happy. I don't quite understand," he said.

Katsoulis is so concerned by the provincial government's decision to not make masks mandatory in classrooms, that he pulled his daughter out of Beacon Hill​​'s pre-kindergarten program. He is keeping her in daycare this year instead.

He said that the daycare's sanitary measures seemed to be more robust.

The LBPSB declined a request for comment.