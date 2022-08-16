Dozens of priests accused of sexual assault in new class action against Quebec diocese

More than 80 clergy members are facing allegations of sexual assault in a new civil lawsuit launched against the Quebec archdiocese.

The class action represents more than 100 victims who were allegedly sexually assaulted, most of them as minors, by priests and other staff working for the diocese since 1940.

The diocese covers a region that includes the greater Quebec City area and neighbouring Chaudière-Appalaches, Charlevoix and Beauce regions.

More information to come.