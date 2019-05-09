Mother of 7-year-old who died in Granby may sue Quebec's DPJ for more than $5M

The mother of the seven-year-old girl who died this spring in Granby, Que., may sue Quebec's youth protection direcorate (DPJ) and other organizations connected to the case for more than $5 million.

Montreal lawyer Valérie Assouline is finalizing the civil suit that could be filed by the end of September. The exact amount her client is pursuing has yet to be determined, she said.

Stakeholders such as the school board, health authorities and hospitals could be targeted by the lawsuit, Assouline told Radio-Canada.

The CIUSS Estrie-CHUS says it has not yet been made aware of the possible litigation and the health authority will not make any comments until the complaint is officially filed.

The seven-year-old died in hospital on April 30, the day after she was found in critical condition at her father's home.

The girl's stepmother has since been charged with second-degree murder and the father with criminal negligence causing death. Their identities are subject to a publication ban to protect the child's identity.

Quebec's minister in charge of youth protection has asked for an investigation into the girl's death by the local health authority and the province's human rights commission.

MNA Lionel Carmant said the child had a file with the DPJ and that the last time it intervened in her case was in April.

Carmant said he's outraged by the circumstances surrounding her death and there are "clearly" cracks in the system.

Quebec has also ordered a coroner's inquest into the death of the girl, who had a long history of involvement with the youth protection system.