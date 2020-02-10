No more school boards, but new service centres will have power to take over municipal property

A last-minute amendment to Quebec's education reforms passed Saturday grants the province's new service centres the power to ask municipalities to cede public property for educational purposes.

The amendment allows the service centres to require a municipality to cede land for the "purposes of construction or expansion of a school or education centre."

However, municipalities can refuse to cede land where a building is already constructed. If they do give it to the province, the service centre must pay the municipality the market value of the building.

A spokesperson for the Quebec Municipalities Union said that the group was only informed of this change Friday night, less than 24 hours before the legislation was pushed through.

The reforms, known as Bill 40, replace the province's school boards with service centres.

The union's statement goes on to say that it "strongly disagrees with this decision," and that it goes completely against the recommendations submitted during the consultation period on Bill 40.

François Bouchard, who speaks on behalf of the education minister's office, told Radio-Canada that this amendment only seeks to cement what's already in practice.

"Remember that since 1995, it's expected that municipalities give up land that school boards require for new schools. The proposed solution will formalize this expectation and reinforce collaboration."

Bouchard said that the government's goal was to ensure that Quebec children can attend a school within a reasonable distance from their homes.

"It's unacceptable that numerous school construction projects are delayed because of problems finding available land," said Bouchard.

He added that service centres and municipalities have two years to reach an agreement on a specific property.