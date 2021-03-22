Skip to Main Content
Montreal

Police hand out more than 100 tickets at illegal gathering in Laval

Laval police officers, along with provincial police officers, gave out 130 tickets for more than $1,500 at an illegal gathering in Sainte-Dorothée Sunday night. About 30 people were also ticketed for insulting police officers.

Hundreds of young people met up at a known gathering spot in Sainte-Dorothée Sunday night, police say

CBC News ·
Laval police say they had to call in the Sûreté du Québec to help ticket and disperse a crowd of about 200 young people gathered at a Sainte-Dorothée parking lot Sunday night. (Stéphane Grégoire/Radio-Canada)

More than 100 people left a Sunday night gathering in Laval's Sainte-Dorothée neighbourhood with tickets for breaking public health rules.

Laval police say they were called to a commercial parking lot near Highway 13 around 8 p.m. and found about 200 young people hanging out. 

They called in provincial police to help with the operation, and together handed out 130 tickets for more than $1,500. Several people were also ticketed for insulting police officers.

A Laval police spokesperson told The Canadian Press that last summer, the parking lot was a known site for car racing and reckless driving.

Lt. Jean-François Gignac said police want to send the message that this type of gathering won't be tolerated this year.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now