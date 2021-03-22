Police hand out more than 100 tickets at illegal gathering in Laval

More than 100 people left a Sunday night gathering in Laval's Sainte-Dorothée neighbourhood with tickets for breaking public health rules.

Laval police say they were called to a commercial parking lot near Highway 13 around 8 p.m. and found about 200 young people hanging out.

They called in provincial police to help with the operation, and together handed out 130 tickets for more than $1,500. Several people were also ticketed for insulting police officers.

A Laval police spokesperson told The Canadian Press that last summer, the parking lot was a known site for car racing and reckless driving.

Lt. Jean-François Gignac said police want to send the message that this type of gathering won't be tolerated this year.