Police hand out more than 100 tickets at illegal gathering in Laval
Laval police officers, along with provincial police officers, gave out 130 tickets for more than $1,500 at an illegal gathering in Sainte-Dorothée Sunday night. About 30 people were also ticketed for insulting police officers.
Hundreds of young people met up at a known gathering spot in Sainte-Dorothée Sunday night, police say
More than 100 people left a Sunday night gathering in Laval's Sainte-Dorothée neighbourhood with tickets for breaking public health rules.
Laval police say they were called to a commercial parking lot near Highway 13 around 8 p.m. and found about 200 young people hanging out.
They called in provincial police to help with the operation, and together handed out 130 tickets for more than $1,500. Several people were also ticketed for insulting police officers.
A Laval police spokesperson told The Canadian Press that last summer, the parking lot was a known site for car racing and reckless driving.
Lt. Jean-François Gignac said police want to send the message that this type of gathering won't be tolerated this year.