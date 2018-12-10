Laval woman missing in Mexico, travel companion found dead

Quebec provincial police are asking for help finding a woman who went missing in Mexico and whose travel companion was found dead after he returned to Canada.

Christine St-Onge, 41, hasn't been heard from since Tuesday.

The male friend she travelled with to Mexico returned to Quebec, alone, on Dec. 5 and was found dead the next day. Provincial police said it was death by suicide.

Both left for Mexico on Nov. 29 and were originally scheduled to fly back to Quebec on Dec. 6.

The Sûreté du Québec won't confirm the relationship between the two but spokesperson Stéphane Tremblay said they went to the vacation destination Los Cabos.

When the man was found dead last week, an investigation was launched by provincial police, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Mexican authorities, Tremblay said.

St-Onge, from Laval, is five feet 11 inches tall and weighs 122 pounds. She has blond hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call the SQ's confidential information line at 1 (800) 659 4264.

Where to get help:

Canada Suicide Prevention Service

In French: Association québécoise de prévention du suicide: 1-866-APPELLE (1-866-277-3553)

Kids Help Phone:

Toll-free: 1-800-668-6868.

Chat: kidshelpphone.ca.

App: Always There by Kids Help Phone.

Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention: Find a 24-hour crisis centre.