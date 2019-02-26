Skip to Main Content
Laval teenage girl found after going missing Monday

Laval police say they have located a missing 13-year-old girl who left her house on Monday for a medical appointment in Montreal, but never returned home.

Police say she was located early Tuesday

The teenager was found Tuesday morning, safe and sound, police say. (Mathieu Daniel Wagner/Radio-Canada)

EDITOR'S NOTE: CBC has removed the name and photo from this story. Now that this person is no longer missing, the identity is no longer in the public interest.

Police issued a statement early Tuesday saying she was found safe and sound.

