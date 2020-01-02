15-year-old boy dead after stabbing in Laval park

A 15-year-old boy is dead after being stabbed in Laval's Fabreville neighbourhood Wednesday night.

Around 8 p.m. Laval police said 911 calls were made reporting someone badly hurt at the Marc-Aurèle-Fortin Park.

Laval police spokesperson Geneviève Major said the incident followed an altercation "involving a group of minors."

The 15-year-old was transported to hospital, where he was declared dead.

Laval police have detained a 16-year-old boy in connection with the incident.

Local resident Benoît Ménard said he was coming home when he heard yelling from the park and went to investigate.

He said he found the victim on the ground with a friend applying pressure to the wound with a shirt. Ménard said he called 911 and performed first aid, but the boy's vital signs were "very weak."

He learned this morning that the boy had died.

Local resident Benoît Ménard was on the scene shortly after the incident. He said he's seen the area become more violent over the years. (Radio-Canada)

Ménard said that over the past three years or so, there's been more violence in the park.

"Every year, it gets rougher," he said. "I'm 33 and I don't go walking in the park at night. There's a lot of gangs, a lot of young people, and there's often incidents."

He said that two or three times in the past year, he's had to break up fights in the area.

"I thought this was just a fight like any other, but no," he said.

"I'm asking myself: how much further can this go?"

Major said police do not yet know what sparked the confrontation, but said that the two boys were not the only ones at the scene at the time.

Laval's major crimes unit is investigating. An autopsy will be performed and the case will be submitted to crown prosecutors, Major said.