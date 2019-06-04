Laval police target synthetic drug-making ring linked to Hells Angels

Laval police are leading a series of raids Tuesday morning aimed at taking down a synthetic drug ring.

About 235 police officers from across the province are searching 13 locations in Laval and Montreal, as well as North Shore communities such as Terrebonne, Saint-Lin-Laurentides, Boisbriand, Saint-Eustache and Saint-Jérôme.

Police say the raids are linked to the Hells Angels. Nine people have been arrested so far, said Sgt. Geneviève Major.

The operation is part of an investigation that started in February 2018 when the Canada Border Services Agency intercepted 200 packages containing Xanax.

The return addresses on the packages were post office boxes in Laval. They were destined for the U.S., Europe and Australia.

Since 2018, police have seized 200,000 pills of Xanax and methamphetamines in Laval.

Major explained police believe this drug ring is an offshoot of a similar operation that was targeted in 2015.

In October of that year, police seized two million counterfeit pills, three pistols, a bulletproof vest, $200,000 in cash and five presses used to make the pills during raids in Laval.