25-year-old Laval soccer player sets 6 Guinness World Records

When Daniel Wassef set his first Guinness World Record in April 2020, he decided he needed to break another, and another — he now has six certificates.

In April 2020, he completed the farthest backward kick of a soccer ball through a basketball hoop at 5.7 metres. A month later, the 25-year-old Laval resident completed the most soccer toe taps in one minute with 151 taps.

"I've been on a roll since," said Wassef.

In the last two years, he has received certificates for the longest time balancing a soccer ball on his toes, most consecutive windmill turns with a soccer ball on his foot and the longest bicycle kick through a net backward. He also beat his own toe-tapping record.

WATCH | Overcoming adversity with a passion for soccer — and breaking records:

Though some of his records have since been broken, Wassef says his goal is to have set 100 records.

"It means a lot to me. I made not only my city proud, I made my community proud," he said.

Wassef isn't a professional soccer player, but the pitch has been his happy place since he was a teen. He says he was bullied because he is on the autism spectrum, and he has had to deal with racist comments.

But then he did something big.

"I didn't stop there. I tried to achieve a lot of great things which led me to success, and I'm still going to get more success as long as I keep the vibes," said Wassef.

He now hopes he can inspire other people to follow their dreams, as he works on setting record after record.

"I didn't give up, because life has a lot of good potential. As long as you believe in yourself, as long as you trust and rely on the time it takes.... You can achieve anything as long as you do it with dignity and humility."