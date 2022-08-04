1 man fatally shot in Laval overnight

A man has been killed after a shooting in Laval Wednesday night.

The Laval police service (SPL) received a call just before 9:30 p.m., reporting gunshots near Clermont Boulevard. When SPL officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim dead.

Sources tell Radio-Canada that the death is connected to the two shootings in Montreal Tuesday night, which police say were likely committed by a single suspect choosing victims at random.

Montreal police shot and killed a suspect at a motel in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough Thursday morning, which Radio-Canada is reporting is related to the three shootings.

SPL spokesperson Stéphanie Beshara said she had very few details about the victim, whose age has not been released.

Officers set up a security perimeter in the area. A dog handler will join the operation.

Tuesday, two men were killed in Montreal during two shootings that took place within an hour of each other, one in Saint-Laurent and the other in Ahuntsic-Cartierville.

Beshara says it's too early to establish any link between the three shootings.

"It's the investigation that will say it, but I imagine that it will be studied," she said.

Montreal police have yet to make arrests for the two previous homicides.

The SPL has not yet identified a suspect for the Laval shooting.