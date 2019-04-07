Laval police investigating shooting after man found wounded

A man in his forties was shot and wounded on Saturday at about 6:30 p.m. in a Laval residential building.

Neighbours contacted police after hearing gunshots and, soon after arriving, officers found the victim in a residence with a gunshot wound to his arm.

The victim was transported to hospital, but his injuries are not life threatening.

The multi-dwelling building is located on de Chenonceau Boulevard in the Chomedey sector.

Residences in the area were evacuated and the investigation continued through the night into Sunday morning, though no suspects were arrested.

Laval police say there could be two suspects, but very little is known about the motivation behind the attack. They say the victim is known to them.